Rubicon forms Investor Coverage Group and opens Seoul office

Hello stranger, fancy seeing you here...

Unfortunately you've stumbled across our paid-for content but that's not a problem, join the TXF Essentials community today for unrestricted access to:
  • Daily news and analysis from our TXF experts
  • Access to TXF data dashboards and Smart Search
  • Market reports and bi-annual long reads
  • And much much moreâ€¦
Subscribe to TXF Essentials
Register for 14 days trial access

Already subscribed to TXF? Sign in

TXF in depth
Turk Exim: Reassembling the Turkish economy
Turk Exim: Reassembling the Turkish economy
Ross Crear
9 May 2019

TXF talks to Banu Erkok, manager at Turk Exim, to find out more about the Turkish ECA’s bid to stimulate the country’s crisis-stricken economy.

Project & Export Trade
Sullivan: Covering debt for capital relief
Sullivan: Covering debt for capital relief
Ross Crear
8 May 2019

In the latest edition of law firm Sullivan's Trade Finance Breakfast Seminar, partner Marian Boyle and managing associate Hannah Fearn examine the use of insurance and guarantees by financial institutions as a tool for capital relief for exposures. However, certain guarantees carry specific risks and banks need be able to demonstrate their adequate risk management capabilities.

Commodity Trade Project & Export Trade
US-EXIM: Back in big business?
US-EXIM: Back in big business?
Max Thompson
8 May 2019

The US Senate is scheduled to vote today on the three nominees to serve on the board of US-EXIM. If the full quorum is confirmed as expected, will the dark cloud which has loomed over the agency for nearly four years finally clear and open up its stagnant $40 billion deal pipeline?

Project & Export Trade
View all

TXF in brief
AAA Oils & Fats out with amend and extend refi
21 May 2019

AAA Oils and Fats (AAAOF), a trading subsidiary of Singapore-based palm oil processor and distributor Apical Group, is self-arranging the refinancing ...

Commodity Trade
Jawa 3 IPP-PPA talks resume
20 May 2019

Preferred bidder for the 800MW Java 3 gas-fired independent power project (IPP) in Indonesia, Marubeni Corporation, has re-entered talks with state-ow...

Project & Export
Facility D IWPP expansion progresses
17 May 2019

The water purchase agreement (WPA) for the Umm al Houl Facility D IWPP expansion project in Qatar has been signed with Kahramaa. Mitsubishi and Tepco ...

Project & Export
BAPCO reaches full financial close
16 May 2019

State-run Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) has reached full financial close on a 16-year $4.1 billion ECA-backed financing for the expansion of the S...

Project & Export
Sharjah Hamriyah Independent Power reaches financial close
16 May 2019

Project sponsors GE and Sumitomo have reached financial close on the $1.13 billion ECA-backed loan backing project company Sharjah Hamriyah Independen...

Project & Export
View all

The Best Of TXF

US-EXIM: Back in big business?

TXF news

US-EXIM’s Recovery: Lessons from Jonah

TXF news

US fibre plays catch-up with Europe

TXF news

Turk Exim: Reassembling the Turkish economy

TXF news

RAPID: Refining fuel, redefining margins

TXF news

S&W: Policing bribery in trade and export finance

Video

US Foreign and Trade Policy: Navigating the straits of bipartisanship

TXF news

Global export finance 2018: The complete ECA deal digest

TXF news

Top trends in export finance 2019

Video

TXF Podcast: 2019 export finance predictions extravaganza - part 2

TXF news

The Best Of Tagmydeals

Telecom Argentina - Finnvera Covered Loan

$ 96m
May 2019

Canakkale Bridge PPP - ECA Direct / Backed Loans

$ 2.8bn
Jun 2018

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Angola - UKEF Guaranteed Loan

$ 430.52m
Feb 2019

Government of Laos - World Bank Direct Loan

$ 52m
May 2019

Trans Adriatic Pipeline ( TAP ) - DFI/ECA Loans

$ 4.25bn
Dec 2018

Deutsche Beteiligungs - Refinancing

$ 61.72m
May 2019

City of Radom - EIB Direct Loan

$ 21.02m
May 2019

Eldorado Gold Corporation - TL / RCF

$ 450m
May 2019

Banca March - EIB Direct Loan

$ 190.48m
May 2019

Government of Laos - World Bank Direct Loan

$ 52m
May 2019
TXF Global Commodity Finance: Amsterdam 2019

TXF Global Commodity Finance: Amsterdam 2019
May 23 - May 24, 2019

The 6th edition returns to Amsterdam for the best networking and discussion in town. Harness the power of the flower at TXF Amsterdam and get psychedelic solutions to your financing needs.

TXF Global 2019: Export, Agency & Project Finance

TXF Global 2019: Export, Agency & Project Finance
Jun 12 - Jun 14, 2019

Your largest export, agency & project finance event returns for 2019! Firmly rated in the industry as having rock-star status, we bring the show to Berlin. For those about to finance, we salute you...

TXF China 2019

TXF China 2019
Sep 19, 2019

TXF China brings commodity finance professionals together in Beijing for a day of collaborative discussion of regional opportunities and productive network building.

TXF Germany 2019: Export Finance

TXF Germany 2019: Export Finance
Sep 25 - Sep 26, 2019

The annual German export finance event to join. Senior and exclusive! Includes afternoon session and ice-breaker drinks on the 25th, with a full agenda on the 26th.

TXF Spain 2019

TXF Spain 2019
Oct 2, 2019

TXF Spain brings a broad range of exporters and financiers from across the country. Conducted in Spanish, attendees can expect to gain exciting new opportunities and connections for exporting.

TXF MENA 2019

TXF MENA 2019
Oct 9 - Oct 10, 2019

TXF MENA 2019 returns covering the opportunities at your fingertips across ECA, Project, Trade and Commodity Finance in this region. Senior and unmissable!

TXF Geneva 2019

TXF Geneva 2019
Oct 11, 2019

The climax to Geneva commodities week, TXF Geneva brings together the European commodity finance market for an unparalleled day of thought leadership, networking and education.

TXF Italy 2019

TXF Italy 2019

Oct 15, 2019

TXF Italy 2019 is dedicated to the Italian export finance market. Hosted by SACE and attended by senior local exporters, this event explores the latest trends and future opportunities in the market.

TXF Asia 2019

TXF Asia 2019
Nov 5 - Nov 6, 2019

A key event in the export, agency & project finance event calendar for senior and influential professionals working across the Asia-Pacific region. Networking and deal opportunities abound!

TXF Political Risk & Trade Credit Insurance 2019

TXF Political Risk & Trade Credit Insurance 2019
Dec 4, 2019

Join the movers and shakers of the political risk and trade credit insurance market for a day of networking, education and collaborative discussion