Rubicon forms Investor Coverage Group and opens Seoul office

Turk Exim: Reassembling the Turkish economy
TXF talks to Banu Erkok, manager at Turk Exim, to find out more about the Turkish ECA’s bid to stimulate the country’s crisis-stricken economy.
In the latest edition of law firm Sullivan's Trade Finance Breakfast Seminar, partner Marian Boyle and managing associate Hannah Fearn examine the use of insurance and guarantees by financial institutions as a tool for capital relief for exposures. However, certain guarantees carry specific risks and banks need be able to demonstrate their adequate risk management capabilities.
The US Senate is scheduled to vote today on the three nominees to serve on the board of US-EXIM. If the full quorum is confirmed as expected, will the dark cloud which has loomed over the agency for nearly four years finally clear and open up its stagnant $40 billion deal pipeline?
AAA Oils and Fats (AAAOF), a trading subsidiary of Singapore-based palm oil processor and distributor Apical Group, is self-arranging the refinancing ...
Preferred bidder for the 800MW Java 3 gas-fired independent power project (IPP) in Indonesia, Marubeni Corporation, has re-entered talks with state-ow...
The water purchase agreement (WPA) for the Umm al Houl Facility D IWPP expansion project in Qatar has been signed with Kahramaa. Mitsubishi and Tepco ...
State-run Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) has reached full financial close on a 16-year $4.1 billion ECA-backed financing for the expansion of the S...
Project sponsors GE and Sumitomo have reached financial close on the $1.13 billion ECA-backed loan backing project company Sharjah Hamriyah Independen...